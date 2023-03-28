Tottenham Must End The Season As High As Possible – Daniel Levy

Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy has come out to say that Tottenham fans must support the club now more than ever. He recently revealed this after the sacking of Antonio Conte, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club now has 10 Premier League games remaining to fight for a spot in the UCL next season, and the players cannot do that alone without the help of the supporters.

Levy added that there is no better time to pull together to ensure Spurs finishes the season as high as possible.

It read, “We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”

“Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach.”

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”