Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    Tripartite Committee Reconvenes Talks on Minimum Wage

    Nigeria News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage has resumed discussions regarding a new minimum wage for workers across Nigeria. The committee is currently convening at the NICON Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

    Representatives from the Federal Government include Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance; Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and National Planning; Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of Labour; along with representatives from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Service of the Federation.

    NLC TUC

    Leading the organized labour delegation are Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

    See also  IG To Sanction Policemen Over Unprofessional Conduct

    Abdulateef Shittu, the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, was also present at the meeting, although none of the state governors attended at the time of this report.

    The meeting comes after Labour suspended its nationwide indefinite strike on Tuesday, which had a significant impact on the economy.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News