Tripartite Committee Reconvenes Talks on Minimum Wage

The Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage has resumed discussions regarding a new minimum wage for workers across Nigeria. The committee is currently convening at the NICON Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

Representatives from the Federal Government include Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance; Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and National Planning; Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of Labour; along with representatives from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Service of the Federation.

Leading the organized labour delegation are Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Abdulateef Shittu, the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, was also present at the meeting, although none of the state governors attended at the time of this report.

The meeting comes after Labour suspended its nationwide indefinite strike on Tuesday, which had a significant impact on the economy.