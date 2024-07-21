Trump Criticises Biden’s Tenure Following Withdrawal from Presidential Race

Former President Donald Trump has labelled Joe Biden “the worst president in the history of the United States” after the 81-year-old announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

The move comes amid ongoing speculation about Biden’s age and capacity to serve another term.

Trump did not hold back in his criticism during an interview with news reporters, and other Republicans have also called for Biden to step down immediately. Trump stated, “Joe Biden is the worst president in the history of the United States by far. There has never been a president who has done such damage to our country, from energy independence to letting in millions and millions of illegal immigrants.” He added, “We will fix what he has done.”

The decision by Biden follows months of conjecture about his fitness for office. When asked if he was surprised by the news, Trump replied, “He should never have been there in the first place. He should have stayed in his basement.”

Trump, the first former president to be criminally convicted after being found guilty of charges related to hush money in May, also criticised Biden on his social media platform, Truth Social. Trump called Biden “crooked” and unfit for the presidency, claiming he “only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.” Trump continued, “All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t. And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump is also facing two remaining criminal cases concerning the Capitol riots in January 2021 and electoral fraud in Georgia.

In a letter addressed to “my fellow Americans,” Biden stated that his decision was made “in the best interest of my party and the country,” and that serving as president had been the “greatest honour” of his life.

This development throws the 2024 presidential contest into uncharted territory just four months before the election. Another Democrat must now be chosen to face Trump, the Republican nominee, in a race already marked by tension and division.

Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, urging Democrats to “come together and beat Trump.” Trump, in turn, believes Harris will be easier to defeat.

Republican Reactions

JD Vance, Trump’s choice for vice president, described Biden as “the worst President in my lifetime,” and accused Harris of supporting policies that have driven up living costs. “She owns all of these failures, and she lied for nearly four years about Biden’s mental capacity – saddling the nation with a president who can’t do the job,” Vance said. He asserted that he and Trump are “ready to save America, whoever’s at the top of the Democrat ticket,” adding, “Bring it on.”

Other Republicans have also voiced their opinions. House Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik and House Speaker Mike Johnson called for Biden to resign immediately. Stefanik stated, “If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as president of the United States. He must immediately resign.” Johnson echoed her sentiments, saying, “November 5 cannot arrive soon enough.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis accused Harris of complicity in hiding Biden’s incapacity and criticised her handling of the border crisis. He remarked, “Democrats are just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.”

Donald Trump Jr. also weighed in, stating, “Kamala Harris owns the entire leftwing policy record of Joe Biden. The only difference is that she is even more liberal and less competent than Joe, which is saying something. She was put in charge of the border and we saw the worst invasion of illegals in our history!!!”

House majority leader Steve Scalise criticised the Democratic Party for pushing Biden out, saying, “After lecturing others about democracy, they just forced Joe Biden off the ticket – trashing the primary choice of 14 million of their voters.”

As Biden plans to serve out the remainder of his term, which ends on January 20, 2025, the political landscape is poised for further dramatic shifts as the election approaches.