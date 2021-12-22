Tuchel Improved My Sharpness In Front Of Goal – Mount

Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount has come out to hail Thomas Tuchel for his improved attacking play. He recently revealed this while speaking to Sky Sports during an interview, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has never really played as high up as he has under Tuchel since his football career began, and this has definitely boosted his sharpness in front of goal.

Mount added that Chelsea players are still confident that winning the English Premier League is very much possible this season.

His words, “He has definitely improved my attacking play. I had never really played as high up as I have under him before in my career.”

“It is about getting into the box more, being more clinical, the final pass. It is about really putting that pressure on myself to be someone who creates.”

On winning the league this season, “The title has always been our goal. We want to be up there. More than ever this season, we feel like we have a big chance. We can definitely do it.”

“We have the confidence. But we need to be humble and focused too. We need to keep doing the basics well.”