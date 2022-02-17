Twitter adds Paga and Flutterwave as payment providers for tweet tips

Twitter has announced that its tipping feature is now available to its Nigerian users.

As an added bonus, along side Bitcoin and Ethereum wallet address support, Twitter has added pan-African payment solutions Paga and Flutterwave as payment providers for its new feature.

Twitter started its tipping feature in September of 2021, supporting Bitcoin via the lightning network, as a way for people to send money through cryptocurrency and other means on its social media platform. Although criticized, the feature is used by a large number of the people in the country the feature is supported.

The inclusion of additional African-focused payment providers to Twitter’s Tips feature shows that the social media giant is trying to create access and bridge the gap between Africa and the rest of the world. It also shows the microblogging site’s willingness to create opportunities for people on the African continent especially now that it has set up an office in Ghana.

Commenting on its inclusion, Olugbenga Agboola, the CEO and Founder of Flutterwave stated, “As a frequent Twitter user, creators, artists and businesses add immense value to my experience on the platform —creating an avenue to reward or tip them is a good step in the right direction by Twitter.

“So we’re excited to be partnering with them to create a safe, fast and easy way to tip these amazing creators through Barter by Flutterwave. We have the reach and abilities to enable creators from Africa to receive tips from parts of the world. I will likely be one of the biggest users of Tips, and that’s because it’s an awesome feature that has huge potential for the creator economy in Africa.”