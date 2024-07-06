Close Menu
    Two Journalists Kidnapped by Bandits in Kaduna State

    Two journalists and their families were kidnapped by bandits in Danhonu community, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Saturday night.

    The victims, Alhaji AbdulGafar Alabelewe of The Nation and AbdulRaheem Aodu of Blueprint Newspapers, were abducted along with their families during the attack.

    Alabelewe, who is the current chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, was taken alongside his wife and two children.

    Aodu and his wife were also kidnapped, leaving behind their sick daughter.

    Taofeeq Olayemi, a family member of one of the victims, revealed that the bandits stormed the community at about 10:30 pm, shooting sporadically before the abduction.

    Initially, the bandits took Alabelewe, his wife, three children, and a guest, but later released the guest and one of the children.

    “They entered AbdulGafar’s house through the fence. They went straight into his bedroom and picked him, his wife, and two of their kids and left immediately, after which the vigilantes arrived and started shooting into the air,” a source told newsmen.

