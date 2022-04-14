Unai Emery Is Doing Something Unbelievable – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that Villarreal fully deserves their place in the UCL last four. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, nobody can say Villarreal were lucky to reach the CL semis, and they will remain a threat because Unai Emery is the King of the Cups.

Klopp added that what Unai Emery has done in the UEFA Champions League is simply unbelievable, and he deserves a lot of praise.

His words, “I saw the results, the game was very impressive. I only picked up pieces but to beat Juventus and Bayern Munich they deserve to be in the Champions League semifinals,”

“Unai Emery is the king of the cups, it is unbelievable what he is doing. But give me a bit of time to prepare it properly.”