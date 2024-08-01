Unemployed Man Confesses to Stealing Yams Due to Hunger

An unemployed man, Cletus Gandu, 40, confessed on Wednesday that he stole two tubers of yam because he was hungry.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) charged Gandu with criminal trespass and theft.

Gandu told the Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, “Hunger pushed me to steal yam on two occasions. I beg for leniency.”

Presiding Judge Michael Bawa reserved sentencing until August 6 following the defendant’s guilty plea.

Bawa ordered that Gandu be remanded until the sentencing date.

Earlier, NSCDC Prosecutor Marcus Audu informed the court that the complainant, Alice Daniel, reported the matter at the corps’ office in Kafanchan on July 15.

Audu alleged that Gandu stole the yams from Daniel’s farm in Zonkwa on two occasions.

He stated that the offense contravened sections 327 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.