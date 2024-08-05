Unidentified Man Found Dead in Well in Ilorin: Investigation Underway

On Sunday morning, the Kwara State Fire Service recovered the body of a 38-year-old man from a domestic well in Ilorin.

The tragic discovery was made at approximately 08:23 hours on Aliara Street, located in the Manjasurawa area of Ilorin metropolis.

According to Hassan Adekunle, the spokesman for the Kwara State Fire Service, the incident involved an unidentified man who was found drowned in a well on a private property.

Fire service personnel swiftly initiated a rescue operation upon being alerted to the situation. Despite their efforts, the man was found deceased.

“The unidentified man, who is estimated to be around 38 years old, was discovered drowned in a domestic well,” Adekunle stated.

“Our team promptly carried out the rescue operation, but unfortunately, the man was already dead when we retrieved him.”

Following the recovery, the body was handed over to DCO Olatunji of the Nigeria Police Force, Ganmo Division.

The police have taken custody of the body and are currently conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Adekunle further noted that an investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the man’s death.

“We are collaborating with the police to uncover the details of this unfortunate event,” he added.

The incident has raised several questions within the local community. It remains unclear how the man ended up in the well and whether his death was accidental or the result of foul play.

The fire service and police are working diligently to gather more information and provide answers to these pressing questions.

As the investigation continues, local residents are left in shock and mourning over the tragic event.

The discovery has highlighted concerns about safety and the need for regular checks on domestic wells and other potential hazards in residential areas.

The Kwara State Fire Service has urged the public to ensure that domestic wells and similar facilities are properly secured to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Additionally, they have emphasised the importance of promptly reporting any unusual occurrences to emergency services to facilitate a swift and effective response.

In the meantime, the local community and authorities are awaiting further updates on the investigation.

The outcome of the inquiry will likely provide clarity on the circumstances of the man’s death and any necessary measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

As the investigation progresses, it is hoped that the circumstances leading to the incident will be thoroughly examined and addressed.

The Kwara State Fire Service and the Nigeria Police Force remain committed to uncovering the full details surrounding this unfortunate event and ensuring that appropriate actions are taken based on their findings.