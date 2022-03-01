Union Berlin Still Need Taiwo Awoniyi – Coach

Union Berlin coach, Urs Fischer has come out to explain why Taiwo Awoniyi didn’t start against Mainz on Saturday. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Nigerian striker has had a dry spell at the club for weeks now, and it was important for him to give him some time off on the bench.

Urs added that the club will still need Awoniyi because he is the club’s top scorer.

His words, “I wanted to take the pressure off Taiwo a bit. He was at the Africa Cup of Nations and it has gone very well this season.”

“He’s had a bit of a dry spell with Union now. Vogi was one of our last goalscorers and I decided for him a bit on instinct.”

“We still need Taiwo [against St. Pauli]. He is our top scorer and I’m glad it happened like this: Coming in and scoring against Mainz was important for his self-confidence.”