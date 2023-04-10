    Login
    Unnatural Marriages Are Lasting Longer Than The Natural Ones – Bisi Alimi

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigerian gay right activist, Bisi Alimi has come out to ask straight people whose marriages have failed to try something unnatural for once. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, if his unnatural marriage has lasted longer than the natural ones, then maybe it is time for straight people to go down his marital path.

    His words,

    WOW.

