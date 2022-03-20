Arsenal Celebrated Victory Vs Aston Villa Like They Won The EPL – Young

Aston Villa defender, Ashley Young has come out to say that he didn’t like how Arsenal celebrated after yesterday’s victory. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is now clear that Aston Villa are very tough to beat because the Gunners celebrated like they won the league.

Young added that Villa wants to be in those European places, and the players will need to improve to make it happen.

His words, “We want to make this a tough place to come and I think it is a tough place.”

“You saw the way they celebrated, to be honest it was like they won the league. But it shows they found it tough.”

“We want to be in those European places, we want to get the club back there, and everyone’s got that ambition to get the club back there.”

“So we want to make it a tough place to come, but we want to be winning games as well.”