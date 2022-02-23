    Login
    Subscribe

    US, Allies Will Respond To Unjustified Russian Attack On Ukraine — Biden

    World News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The United States and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way to “an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces” on Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said after blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

    Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin
    Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin

    “President (Vladimir) Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said in a statement.

    “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring. The world will hold Russia accountable.” Biden said he would announce on Thursday further consequences to be imposed on Russia by the United States and its allies.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News