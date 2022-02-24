Uzodinma Is A Failure, PDP Will Retake Imo – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, said the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has failed.

He said this has made reclaiming the Government House Owerri easy for the members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023.

Gov. Wike made the claim during the special grand reception organised to celebrate the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu by the Imo State PDP chapter in Owerri, on Wednesday.

Governor Wike said he was at the reception to stress the need for the PDP to plan and reclaim the Governorship seat in Imo State.

“The only mistake that we will make to allow the man to come back is for

us not to work together, and we will not make that mistake.

“Now, all of us must unite. If there is no party, there will be no governor. If there is no party, there will be no president.

“Let nobody fear, nobody can intimidate us. Can you be intimidated? All that time has passed when somebody that carried fourth will come first. It will never happen again,” he said.

Wike at the event also mocked the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for postponing its national convention earlier scheduled for February 26 to March 26.