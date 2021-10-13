VAR Is Slow In Making Offside Decisions – Wenger

Ex-Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has come out to say that he feels offside calls will be decided by technology by next year. He recently revealed that he thinks the next big step forward in football is around the corner.

According to him, the offside rule has to be made easier for referees as soon as possible as it has been causing a lot of controversies in recent times.

Wenger added that VAR has been too slow in making offside decisions and the process must be streamlined before the 2022 World Cup.

His words, “We must continue to progress in the speed of decision-making, particularly in terms of offside,”

“In 2022 at the World Cup, we’ll be much better able to make very quick offside decisions. And it will stop the game less because that is what the VAR can be faulted with. There is a real emotional lift, but after that you have to know if you want fair decisions or not.”

“There is a good chance that the offside will be automated at the 2022 World Cup. I am bound to secrecy, but this will be the next of the big developments in refereeing.”