Victor Osimhen Can Reach George Weah’s Level – Spalletti

Victor Osimhen can be compared to George Weah. Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti has said. He recently revealed that both players actually have identical football quality.

According to him, Osimhen might not be as technically strong as Weah but he is currently young and will be able to reach such levels in the nearest future.

Spalletti added that the Nigerian striker also reminds him of Van Basten with his feisty style of play.

His words, “He is similar to Weah, probably not as strong technically, but with the same quality. He also reminds me of Van Basten. Osimhen is young and he can reach those levels.”

On his injury, “Victor [Osimhen], Fabian, and Insigne did the entire training as a group. Kostas Manolas in the field. Malcuit did custom in the gym.”

“We want to stay at the top, but we can’t guarantee this result. We need consistency and I believe the team has room for improvement.”

“On Sunday, his majesty Koulibaly will be suspended, but I have great professionals who can make up for his absence.”

“We want to feel well with ourselves and try to win every game. Every game we don’t win is a missed chance. We’ll try to win as many matches as possible. We’ll see if there are stronger teams.”