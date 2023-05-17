Vinicius Junior Is Not A Provocative Player – Walker

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker has come out to explain that he hugged Vinicius Junior for attempting a rainbow flick over his head at the Santiago Bernabeu. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he simply told Vini to not try a rainbow flick over his head again because he would not like to be meme material for the internet.

Walker added that boxers shake hands after a fight so his respect for the Brazilian will stay intact after a game.

His words, “I went to hug him because he tried to rainbow me, so it was like ‘please don’t try that again’. But boxers fight and shake hands after and that is the respect I do have for him, when it is a good game, you show them that respect because they deserve it,”

“He has taken a massive club like that over the line in the Champions League. Tomorrow night, if chosen, I will give him the respect he deserves after the whistle, before that it is dog eat dog.”

“I wouldn’t say he’s a provocative player, he’s a very good player, he does what he has to to get his side over the line. I try not to get involved if someone is trash talking, I have been through things in my life that are more difficult than people trying to get a reaction on me. People going down and asking for yellow cards is part and parcel of the game.”