Vinicius Junior’s Way Of Playing Will Make Defenders Aggressive – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to compare Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior to Neymar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only urge referees to protect the Brazilian more going forward because his style of game will definitely cause the opponent to get aggressive often.

Xavi added that the same happened with Neymar when he was at Barcelona, so the refs must do their jobs better.

His words, “Vinicius, who is very good one on one, causes the opponent to be more aggressive,”

“That also happened with Neymar. There is a referee and a committee that must do their job.”