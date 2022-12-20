Vladimir Putin talks brotherhood as Volodymyr Zelenskyy goes to US

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Russia is not to blame for the war in Ukraine, adding both countries are “sharing a tragedy”. During a televised address with senior military officials, the Russian president said he continued to see Ukraine as a “brotherly nation”.

He claimed the conflict was “the result of the policy of third countries” and not down to Russian policy.

Meanwhile, Putin said Russia has “no limitations” on military spending for the war in Ukraine. Russia should expand its armed forces to 1.5 million troops from the current 1.15 million to ensure its security, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin. The total should include 695,000 contract soldiers, he said.

Putin also presided over the launch of a major new Siberian gas field on Wednesday to help drive a planned surge in supply to China.

The Kovykta gas field will feed into the Power of Siberia pipeline carrying Russian gas to China. With recoverable reserves of 1.8 trillion cubic metres, it is the largest in eastern Russia. The launch is part of Russia’s strategy to shift gas exports to the east as the European Union cuts reliance on Russian energy in response to the war in Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that his nation would like to see talks on Ukraine, comments that come as Beijing tries to improve ties with Europe. Xi told Medvedev in Beijing that his administration has been “actively promoting peace and talks,” according to China Central Television.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is headed to Washington on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden, address the Congress and seek “weapons, weapons and more weapons” in his first overseas trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 300 days ago.

The visit was meant to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and defence capabilities amid repeated Russian attack.