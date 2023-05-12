Walk the talk – Osun APC tells Governor Adeleke

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun has called on the state governor, Ademola Adeleke to walk the talk as it is such posture that would justify the sincerity of his promises.

Osun APC also hinted that the pledge of Adeleke to be fair to all is commendable if it is backed up with the sincerest of purpose.

The party gave this call in a statement by its acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal on Friday following the assurance by the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke after the reaffirmation of his governorship mandate by the Supreme Court.

Governor Adeleke had in a visit to both the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olaonipekun and Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal assured that he would be fair to all irrespective of their political leanings in the state.

Adeleke also stated during the visit that he had forgiven all his political adversaries and he would be fair to all during his tenure.

In the statement issued by Kola Olabisi, the Osun APC Director of Media and Publicity, disclosed that, “It is Adeleke’s subsequent actions and inactions that would be a worthy parameter to know the level of importance that the governor attaches to his pledge for fairness to all and sundry.

“The political will of Adeleke to reverse some of his hasty decisions against the opposition APC and its members and supporters through his numerous executive orders borne out of victimisation, oppression and vindictiveness during his inauguration would go a long way in measuring the genuiness and seriousness of his post-Supreme Court’s verdict pledge.

“It is one thing to promise to do something while it is another thing to do the opposite.”

The party called on Governor Adeleke to act same and not engage in mere talk before it would be believed that his peace parley is not in vain.

The party also urged the governor to redress with dispatch the issue of traditional rulers and reinstate the sacked 1,500 teachers and health workers installed and recruited by the Adegboyega Oyetola administration.

Also, the party wanted the state governor to reabsorbed the 20,000 disengaged youths from the Osun Youths Empowerment Scheme, OYES.

“For us to further have an unshaken confidence in his promised fair dealing with all and sundry, Governor Adeleke should fast track the payment of the November 2022 salaries and leave allowances of the political functionaries that worked till the end with former Governor Oyetola as there is no justifiable reason for punishing those who served their state meritoriously.

“It becomes expedient for Adeleke to pay the November 2022 salaries of the political functionaries that worked under ex-Governor Oyetola because the said salaries had been appropriated before the exit of the former governor,” Lawal stated.

Recall that Governor Adeleke on inauguration announced some sets of Executive Orders to counter all actions taken by the Oyetola administration from July 17, 2022.

These Executive Orders affected the Owa of Igbajo, Aree of Iree and Akirun of Ikinrun; the three traditional rulers appointed by the Oyetola administration.

Also, appointments of health workers and teachers recruited was nullified and the OYES was scrapped.

The governor, however, appointed review panels to look into the actions taken by the Oyetola administration and to submit a white paper.