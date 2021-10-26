Watford Showed Character Vs Everton – Troost-Ekong

Watford defender, William Troost-Ekong has come out to say that he is happy with his team’s victory vs Everton in the EPL. This is coming after his club produced a remarkable feat by coming from a goal down twice and secure a 5-2 win against Everton.

According to him, every Watford player is very pleased with the result and it was needed after the poor game everyone experienced last week.

Ekong added that he and his teammates showed quality and character in the match and he hopes they don’t relent in future games.

His words, “All of us are really happy with the result, and after the week we had last week, we needed that.”

“I’m really delighted with the boys, the character. It’s not easy to come back from behind twice and win the game convincingly.”

“You never want to concede in the first 10 minutes, I think that was probably their first attack. They got lucky, it ricocheted off my leg and they got the ball back and managed to score. After that, it’s uphill, but I think the boys did well. We carried on playing, carried on with our game plan and we knew we had to get a goal quickly and managed to get the equaliser.”

“It’s amazing, that’s what you play football for. I dreamt about playing these kinds of games, winning these kinds of games. It’s never nice conceding a goal, we’re still hunting for our first clean sheet but that’s the quality of the Premier League.”

“I’m so happy for Josh and all the boys that got on the scoresheet. Emmanuel [Dennis] starting on the bench, coming on and scoring. It just shows what this team is about, there’s a real team spirit.”

“We see the quality during the week. I’m really happy we showed it today [Saturday], the travelling fans will have something to talk about on the way home so we’re happy for that as well.”