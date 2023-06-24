We have never invited Wike to join our party – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has denied that it invited the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike to join the party.

APC described those making the claims and the calls for Wike to join their party as imposters.

The party in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, said Wike is ashamed of joining the same party he had described as cancer.

Nwauju said the terror unleashed on APC members during Wike’s administration is enough evidence to confirm that Wike has no business with Rivers State APC.

The Spokesman of APC, therefore, disassociated the leadership of the party from any “so-called” stakeholders meeting, suggesting that the party and its benefits be handed over to Wike.

He dared anyone to provide video evidence of Wike campaigning openly for the APC in the state in the just concluded election.

Nwauju reiterated the party’s resolve to lend one hundred percent support to the policies and programs of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

The statement, however, warned those they described as blackmailers to desist from the shameless tradition of using the name of the APC to curry favor from, “desperate politicians seeking relevance at the centre.”