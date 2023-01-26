    Login
    We Live In A World That Upholds Whiteness And Ignores Black Women – Chinonye Chukwu

    Celebrity News

    Popular Nigerian-American film director, Chinonye Chukwu has come out to blast the Oscars after her movie was snubbed from this year’s Oscar nominations. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to her, it is a shame how we live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating unabashed misogyny toward Black women.

    Chukwu added that regardless of any challenges or obstacles, she will always find the power to cultivate her own joy.

    “And yet. I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life – regardless of any challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy, and it is this joy that will continue to be one of my greatest forms of resistance.”

    WOW.

