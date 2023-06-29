We need your prayers, support – Tinubu appeals to Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians not to be in a hurry in seeking solutions to the challenges facing the nation, saying he is taking baby steps as President.

Tinubu said this at the palace of the Alake and the paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, during a visit to traditional rulers in the state.

His words: “Let’s go through these baby steps of faith. I am taking baby steps as President. Let’s not be in a hurry. Be ready for this. Maintain an open-door policy. Let the freedom flow. Let the confidence return. This country is the only country we have. I’ve been a refugee, and I know what it means to be a refugee.”

Tinubu assured Nigerians that he is determined to deliver on all his campaign promises.

He stated: “Having achieved the prayer point of ‘Emilokan’, what I ask for is prayer for this country. I am determined to help our country, to steer the ship of the nation, and to deliver on all the promises that were made.

“I am here still making that pledge of the campaign promises. There’s no difference between us and any other member of the Nigerian public. I said in France, that we are children of the same parents, living in the same house, but we are only sleeping in different bedrooms. Just recognise that.

“Let’s be united; no distractions. We will arrive at a positive destination in the country. It’s all in our hands to make history, and I will do that. By the grace of God, we shall reap the fruits of our labour. Nigeria will see positive changes.”

Speaking on his visit to Ogun State, Tinubu said: “I was determined to be here to say thank you to a great leader, Oba Gbadebo, and to all of us here present. Aremo (Olusegun Osoba) well done; Dimeji Bankole, well done; (Ibikunle) Amosun, well done. Chairman of our party, I’m grateful. At least, we delivered despite the hardship of no money, no fuel. I credit you.

“This visit, I didn’t know that it would be like this. I only wanted to sneak in and sneak out; now I know exactly what it is to be a President. It is awesome.

“The hope is recharged right here. That hope will never fail. That hope will recharge your light.

“Please, we need your prayers, we need your support; we need your interventions so that the economic prosperity of this nation being opened up will affect every one of you positively.”