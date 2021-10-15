We plan to enrol 3 million residents in health insurance scheme – Lagos state government

The Lagos State Government has finalized plans to enrol at least 3 million residents into the state’s health insurance scheme within the next one year.

This is part of the state government’s effort aimed at providing access to health to the over 24 million people living in the state in terms of improved financing and delivering of quality healthcare especially in the face of the recent Covid-19 pandemic which exposed the poor state of the health sector across the country.

This was established by the General Manager of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr Emmanualla Zamba, on Wednesday, during a news briefing to announce the “Ilera Eko” grassroots sensitisation and enrollment drive across the local councils in the state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Zamba said that the sensitisation and enrollment drive became quite imperative because the state government understood that health is wealth.

She revealed that the state has so far, registered 527,000 residents under the insurance scheme and hoped to enrol more residents with its “pay small, small” plan, which allows for monthly payment adding that 222 health facilities have been enlisted to attend to enrollees.