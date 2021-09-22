We will go on one-month sit-at-home protest! – IPOB barks

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has boldly come out to declare a one-month sit-at-home protest in the eastern part of the country if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is not brought to court on October 21.

The decision from IPOB follows information received by the group about an alleged plot by the Department of State Service (DSS) not to produce Kanu in court on October 21 as part of the plan to continue to incarcerate him.

This disclosure is was made in a statement issued by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the secessionist group, Emma Powerful, on Wednesday in Awka, Anambra State, and made available to the press.

“If the Federal Government refuses to bring him to court in his next court appearance on October 21, 2021, the entire Biafra land will be on total lockdown for one month.

“The Federal Government will know that they cannot take us for granted anymore. Our peaceful disposition as a people should not be misconstrued as weakness.

“Nigeria cannot incarcerate our leader illegally and expect things to be normal again. If by October 21, Kanu is not brought to court, Nigeria will know that Kanu commands the unflinching loyalty of over 60 million Biafrans home and in Diaspora.

“By keeping our Leader out of circulation, his health will be in jeopardy and we won’t allow this. The Fulani-controlled Nigeria Government must tell us why it will choose to disobey court orders and expect citizens to watch like conquered slaves. He added

“They are busy granting amnesty to terrorists and bandits killing their soldiers and citizens but keeping peaceful agitators in perpetual detention. Their plan is to suppress agitation and force everyone into submission but Biafrans won’t succumb to their intimidation. We are different people.

“Their plan is to silence agitations for freedom as championed by Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Ighoho so that the Fulani from across Africa will overrun Nigeria. They can’t conquer Biafra land as they have conquered Hausa and other indigenous tribes in Nigeria.” He said