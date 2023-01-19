Weghorst Always Wants To Win – Dean Whitehead

Manchester United striker, Wout Weghorst has an elite mentality and can be the best in the world, former coach, Dean Whitehead has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Weghorst is a top player whose mentality is very elite and he expects him to deliver good movement and technique at his new club.

Dean added that Wout is very fiery because he always wants to win games for his team.

His words, “He’s a top player, but above all his mentality is elite. He still believes he can be the best striker in the world, which is an incredible attitude for someone who started late in the game. He works non-stop throughout the day, and will give it all in the morning, then do drills afterwards, and then hit the gym. His mentality is top, top level,”

“His level surprised me, to be honest. He’s technically brilliant with the ball at his feet. Despite his height, his weakness is probably in the air. Get the ball into his chest, into his feet, and he’s really good. His movement is excellent and I have no doubt he’ll score goals for Manchester United with the wingers they’ve got.”

“Yeah he’s fiery, because he wants to win. If players aren’t doing something right on the training ground he’ll tell them, because he wants the standards to be top. But I don’t think that’s a weakness, I think that’s a strength, and it should see him fit in nicely at United.”