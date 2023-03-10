We’ll chase Atiku, Ayu from PDP – Wike vows

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has vowed to chase the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu and some other leaders of the party out of the PDP.

Gov. Wike made the vow at the commissioning of a road project in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State on Thursday.

Wike blamed the loss of the PDP in the just-concluded presidential election on those who he said refused to obey the Constitution of the PDP. He promised to chase them out of the party and start the process of rebuilding it.

The governor described the move as the “second phase of the war.”

According to him: “These people left our party in 2014-2015, our party lost; again they came back, our party has lost again.

“They have destroyed our party. We are going to chase them away from our party. They have no role to play for our party.”

Wike also slammed the leadership of the PDP for accusing the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission of not following election guidelines when they (PDP) allegedly refused to follow the party’s constitution.

He further mocked the PDP leaders for staging the protest against INEC describing the party leaders as “students unions.”