What Yamal Is Doing At 16 Is Applaudable – Rice

England midfielder, Declan Rice has come out to blast Adrien Rabiot and other France players for their harsh comments about Spain forward, Lamine Yamal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Rabiot was very wrong to criticize the youngster ahead of the semi–final clash, and the French players had no right to talk the teenager down like that.

Rice added that what Yamal has done at Barcelona as a 16-year-old is definitely applaudable.

His words, “As soon as we won the game the other day, I saw a stat that said he was 12 when COVID hit. That’s pretty scary! It shows how good he is. He’s 16, I don’t know why the French players would talk a player down like that.

What he’s done at Barcelona as a 16-year-old, you have to applaud it. Me, as a football fan as well as a player, you have to respect it. Sometimes you have to say at 16, wow, it shows a lot of guts to play for Barcelona, but also to do what he’s doing at his age, it’s really special.”

WOW.

