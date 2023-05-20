Why it’s unacceptable for INEC to defend Tinubu’s qualifications – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has rebuked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for filling processes to defend the educational qualifications of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Atiku, a former Vice President, argued that it was unacceptable for the commission to stand in defence of Tinubu’s credentials amid the challenge of his electoral victory in court.

The presidential candidate who finished second in the February 25 election, through his legal team led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, urged the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to dismiss a counter affidavit and preliminary objection filed by INEC to challenge his petition.

While accusing the electoral body of fighting a proxy war for Tinubu, Atiku insisted that INEC lacked the legal qualification to defend the controversy surrounding the President-elect’s educational qualifications, his age as well as his alleged indictment for drug trafficking in the United States.

The Adamawa-born politician submitted that INEC ought to have maintained neutrality on the matter considering its status as the electoral umpire.

At the resumption of proceedings on the matter, Atiku’s lawyer had notified the court of the seven pending applications, among which he noted included one filed by INEC seeking to strike out 32 paragraphs of the petition relating to Tinubu’s qualifications.

The legal team lead, Uche, asked the court to dismiss the commission’s preliminary objection which he described as a gross abuse of the judicial process.

“All that INEC has done is to ask for averments that were against Tinubu to be struck out. INEC is fighting a proxy war for Tinubu, which a neutral umpire is not expected to do. This is very wrong my lords,” Atiku’s lawyer argued.