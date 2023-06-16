Wizkid Sharing My Song Changed My Life – Odumodublvck

Popular singer, Odumodublvck has come out to recount how he was hospitalized and almost lost his life a few days before his fame. He recently revealed this while speaking on the latest episode of Joeboy’s Body & Soul podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he almost died following an accident that led to major surgery, with about 16 stitches in his mouth, and he is grateful to God to still be alive today.

Odumodublvck added that his life took a turn for the better when Wizkid shared his song “Picanto” on social media, the day he was discharged from the hospital.

His words, “You can hear the way I’m talking? It’s not because of these [teeth] grills, it’s because I did one operation [surgery]. I almost died but God kept me here right now. And the fact that God saved me, everything that was happening after that was not surprising.

Ask my guys, I was eating baby food for two weeks. Apart from that, there were like sixteen stitches in my mouth, bro. The day Wizkid posted my stuff was the day I was being discharged from hospital.

I woke up in the morning, I saw a message at 7 am, I saw Machala…And I checked my Instagram, everybody was sending me that Wizkid posted ‘Picanto’. And that was like, the first thing that God used to tell me that, yo, I’m with you, everything that is going to be happening from here onwards, it’s going to be more than what eyes have seen, ears have heard.”