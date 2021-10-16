Women Group mock Omokri, call Him Mischief-Maker

The women under the aegis of North-South Coalition for Women Empowerment (NSCFWE) on Friday described Reno Omokri as a mischief-maker and a voice of particular interests synonymous with disunity, pretension and public lying.

The women also described the recent statement credited to the former aide of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as laughable. They added Mr. Reno Omokri is only interested in destruction and conflict,” the women said.

In a press conference in Abuja, the women described the recent action of Omokri as an insult to Nigerian women. They accused Omokri of destroying truth and dishing out falsehood. The women group also condemned Omokri for ridiculing and tarnishing the image of women globally.

The statement credited to Omokri that he was not in Nigeria when a state banquet was held for President Uhuru Kenyatta of Tanzania was a sad lie.

The women also carpeted Omokri for his incessant attack on President Muhammadu Buhari. They accused Omokri of pursuing an agenda to destroy the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigerian women.

“If you take a critical look at his departure and arrival Reno Omokri based his points on, you will discover that he was seen on departure (SOA) 23 June 2014 and that is after President Kenyatta’s visit. It simply shows he left the country after Kenyatta’s visit. He couldn’t have been seen on departure 23 June 2014 and arriving in the USA April 28, 2014.”

The position of the women on the recent action of Omokri was presented to the press by the chairperson of North-South Coalition for Women Empowerment (NSCFWE), Dr. Victoria Onoja.

The women scolded Omokri for cutting a bad image for Nigeria and Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Reno Omokri is a disgrace to the South-South geo-political zone. He lacks home training.” the women said.

They urged the former presidential aide to apologize to Nigerian women.