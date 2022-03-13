Women Must Look Beyond Their Limitations As Females – Queen Naomi

Queen Naomi has come out to address women as ministers on International Women’s Day. She recently had her say via a viral clip, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to her, she is speaking to them as a fellow minister and she needs them to know womanhood is a stage that should be enjoyed not endured.
Queen Naomi then urged women to look beyond their limitations as women because they are a unique gender.
WOW.
