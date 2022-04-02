World Cup Disappointment Won’t Keep Salah Down – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he believes Mohamed Salah will not be affected negatively after missing out on the World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t see the reality affecting the Egyptian during club assignments, and he expects him to bounce back from the disappointment in no time.

Klopp added that Salah is blessed with good reactionary skills and he has never been one to stay down.

His words, “That is the reaction that is in Mo, he has no real skills for staying down. We are all down from time to time but he has no real skills for that. He’s not happy but when he comes back here it’s like everything works and is exactly how it should be.”

“After the Champions League final [in 2018] we had the problem that he was injured but he would have probably tried to play the next day if he could.”

“Of course, it was not possible and he had the injury coming into the pre-season a little bit but mindset-wise it was definitely a case of ‘strike back now, more than ever.’ This is his kind of mindset for sure.”

“You play together in a team and both want to score goals. That is normal. We want them to score goals. There are situations where one doesn’t see the other and doesn’t finish the situation off and then we immediately say, ‘what is the reason for that?'”

“The reason for that is that in this situation he thinks: ‘I can put it in here.’ And then the goalie has the same idea and the ball does not go in. Then it is easy to say afterwards, ‘if you had passed the ball then it would have been in.”

“I have these moments outside but when I watch the situation back I accept there is no chance. It was really difficult to pass the ball and these kinds of things. There is nothing. That is how it is. We are human beings and from time to time we make wrong decisions, but it is nothing personal.”

“We just want to score a goal and realise a little bit later it was the wrong decision. It has nothing to do with any kind of rivalry with another player on your team, it is just the wrong decision.”