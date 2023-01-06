Yahoo Yahoo takes talent, Tinubu can convert them – Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba has said his party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu could convert “black yahoo talent into white chips producing talent.”

Garba’s statement was contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle.

Recall that Tinubu had said he would create technology hubs for Yahoo boys if elected president.

Tinubu made the statement at a political rally in Benin, Edo State.

“I will convert Yahoo boys and make them useful by converting their talents and intellects to produce chips for industries,” Tinubu said.

Garba said it takes exceptional talent to be a Yahoo Yahoo boy.