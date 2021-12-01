You Have Dug Your Political Grave – Ubani To Otti Over Planned Defection To ADC

Former Commissioner of Information and Strategy in Abia State and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Abia Deputy Governor, Chief Don Ubani, has taken a swipe at Alex Otti over his ambition to be governor.

InfoStride News recalls that Alex Otti, who was the ex-Group Managing Director (GMD) of the defunct Diamond Bank and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2015 and 2019 decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) late last year.

Ubani in a statement on Wednesday, reminded Otti that his desperation and vaulting ambition to become Abia governor will continue to elude him, insisting that the APC chieftain has finally dug his political grave with the latest plan to join again the African Democratic Party (ADC) ahead of 2023 general election in Abia State.

“Otti contested for Governorship of Abia State in 2015 on the platform of APGA. In conformity with political realities in Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu of PDP gave him a beating of his life from which recovery has become obviously difficult, if not impossible.

“Being not a sport’s man, Mr Alexander Otti, driven by inordinate ambition, overstretched the peaceful ambiance for which Abia State had been known by embarking on frivolous litigations against the victorious Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu. All said and done, Mr. Alexander Otti failed. The only achievement he was able to record was that he came a very distant second to Governor Ikpeazu in 2015.

“In 2019, Mr. Alexander Otti still ran on the platform of APGA. That time around, he came a very humiliating distant third position, trailing only behind Dr. Uche Ogah of All Progressives Congress, APC, who came next to Governor Ikpeazu,” Ubani said.

“Even though he knew he had no locus standi, he desperately went to challenge Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s victory in Court. He was so confused, dejected and frustrated that the Appeal Court described and dismissed him as a ‘Meddlesome Interloper and Busy Body”.

Continuing, Ubani stated, “Still blindfolded by a vaulting ambition to be Governor of Abia State in 2023, Mr. Alexander Otti moved to his third party, APC. Feeling that APC, though the worst Political Party that had ever been birthed in Nigeria, being the ruling party in the country would make it possible for him to achieve his ambition, he went and pitched his tent with the Party.

“Unfortunately for Mr. Alexander Otti, he joined the wrong camp of APC, the Chief Orji Uzor Kalu faction. High Chief Ikechi Emenike is the ‘Alpha and Omega’ in APC in Abia State. High Chief Emenike treats Chief Orji Uzor Kalu with visible disdain and disrespect. High Chief Emenike, in his own desperation, wants to run for Governorship of Abia State in 2023, pretending to have forgotten that his fellow Umuahia man, Chief T A Orji, had ruled the State for Eight Consecutive Years, 2007-2015.

“Mr. Alexander Otti has now gotten to his wit’s end. He has avoidably found himself in a labyrinth. Going back to APGA, especially with the recent electoral victory of Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo as Governor-Elect of Anambra State under APGA would have been ideal but true to his character, he does not leave a house built by others without putting a lot of effort to destroy it. So, APGA is foreclosed. Coming back to PDP is like a precarious adventure. Mr. Alexander Otti is now in a quagmire”.

He queried, “What does Mr. Alexander Otti do in this moment of total confusion? His last option, digging his political grave! Mr. Alexander Otti has concluded arrangements to desperately run on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in 2023. He has started setting up an ‘interim structure’ of the non-existent party in the state”.