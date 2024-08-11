You’ll See A More Matured Me In The Coming Season – Antony

Manchester United forward, Antony has come out to say that he has matured following a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was definitely not satisfied with his performances last season because he demands a lot from himself, and he believes his strong mentality will make sure the coming campaign is a completely different one.

Antony added that he has tremendous affection for Erik, and he wants to prove his worth under him.

His words, “I am someone who demands a lot of myself, I was obviously not satisfied with my season, but a lot happened over the year in my personal life. Like it or not, everything I went through had an effect on the pitch. That’s behind me now and it’s a new season. I’ve got a strong mentality and I’m focused on what I want, I know that this season will be totally different… I’ve learnt from it all, I’ve grown and matured.

A lot happened last season. I played full-back and was a little uneasy about it but that was because, with the team losing or drawing, you want to be in the attack to turn things around and help the team, so being moved into defence bothered me a bit, you feel annoyed in the moment during the game, but afterwards it’s all fine… I have tremendous affection for Erik.”

