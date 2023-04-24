Your Cheating Friends Will Inspire You To Cheat – Solomon Buchi

Popular Nigerian life coach, Solomon Buchi has come out to advise married men to surround themselves with fellow married men who have strong family values. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, men need to always be around men who are kind to their wives and refuse to pursue little girls to cheat with.

Buchi added that a man who hangs out with corrupt friends will one day consider being like them.

His words, “Married men, surround yourself with fellow married men who have strong family values; men who are kind to their wives; men who don’t pursue little girls and see cheating as a big deal. I know we are men, and we feel it’s not that deep, but a man who hangs out with corrupt friends will one day consider being like them. You honestly can make friends with mature family men who respect their wives, and challenge you to be a better husband. Not friends that will call you a SIMP for loving your wife right. Throw them into the dustbin.”

