Zamfara APC Crisis May Lead to 2027 Failure, Says Faction Secretary

The secretary of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Hon Mansur Khalifa Kaura, has predicted that the internal crisis which led to the failure of forming a government in 2019 may repeat itself in 2027.

Kaura stated in a release issued in Gusau, the state capital, that the ongoing crisis within the party could result in another failure in the 2027 general elections if not addressed promptly.

The statement reads in part: “It appears that Zamfara State APC leaders, such as Sen. Yari and Bello Muhammad Matawalle, the serving Minister of State for Defence, and indeed their supporters, are not good students of history.

“This is because the current cracks within the walls of the party clearly indicate that more troubles await the APC in Zamfara in 2027 and beyond.

“Unless the rumors of the formation of the Mega party come to fruition, maybe Yari, Matawalle, and their teeming supporters may be willing to join the Mega party.

“If the Mega party is eventually formed, no serious-minded person will think of wasting his time suffering for the APC in Zamfara State with the hope of winning elections.

“When Senator Kabir Marafa made some predictions about the future of the Zamfara APC in 2019, not many people understood his political prophecy, but gradually, his predictions of the crisis of the party in the state are visibly manifesting with no sign of addressing the ugly situation.

“We believe that the problem of Zamfara APC is caused by three major political characteristics clearly shown by the principal leaders of the party, which eventually infected their teeming followers.

“Number one, the sinister ‘political arrogance’ by the leader of one of the political groups who always believes that there will be no APC without him in Zamfara and that with money he can induce and influence the unbelievable within the party and beyond.

“Secondly, another set of problems affecting the party can be seen from the perspective of ‘childish behavior’ and lack of seriousness by one of the leaders of the APC, who always relies on opportunity instead of competency, but continues to manipulate powers at all costs within the party.

“The third factor is that of ‘blind followers,’ who were psychologically enslaved through chronic poverty and always succumb to the threat of these two categories of leaders because of monetary inducements.”

According to him, these characteristics have manifestly spoken volumes about what is happening within the Zamfara APC and why no one will take the party seriously except if they fall within the third category.