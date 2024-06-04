Zamfara Police Commissioner announces Arrest of Prominent Figures Linked to Banditry

Muhammad Dalijan, the Zamfara State Police Commissioner, has disclosed the apprehension of a member of the State House of Assembly, a former local government chairman, and a district head in connection with banditry activities within the state.

The revelation was made during a meeting with Thomas Parker, the officer in charge of the Counterterrorism Unit under the United Nations Office On Drugs and Crime (UNODC), held at the command headquarters in Gusau, the state capital.

While withholding the identities of the individuals involved, Dalijan urged the UN to assist in establishing a forensic laboratory within the state.

He emphasized the importance of such a facility in addressing the logistical challenge of traveling to Lagos for forensic analysis.

The Commissioner urged Parker to replicate the UN’s efforts in Maiduguri by providing training, investigative support, and the establishment of forensic laboratories to expedite the investigation and prosecution of suspected criminals in Zamfara.

In response, Parker stated that their visit to Zamfara was prompted by Governor Dauda Lawal’s appeal for UN assistance in addressing the insecurity plaguing the state.

He assured the police of the UN’s readiness to conduct an assessment of the security situation, aiming to understand the underlying causes and challenges in order to provide effective support in dealing with the threats.