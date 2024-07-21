Zamfara State Govt Prepares for Local Council Elections in August

The Zamfara State Government announced on Monday that it has completed all necessary arrangements to conduct local council elections by August 2024.

This move is aimed at enabling local government areas (LGAs) in the state to collect their allocations.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Communication and Mobilization, Mallam Farouk Ahmad Shettima Rijiya, disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

“Zamfara State Government supports the Supreme Court verdict on Local Government autonomy as it will attract more development,” Rijiya stated.

He assured that the PDP-led government would ensure a perfect and credible local government election in the state. Prior to the election, the party plans to fill all vacant positions in its leadership.

These positions include three delegates across 147 wards of the state and one national officer each, along with some key positions at the state level that are currently held in an acting capacity.

Rijiya mentioned that the national leadership of the party had authorized the state chapter to fill all the vacant positions by selection instead of holding a mini congress.

“Now, we are waiting for the arrival of the Chief Executive of the State, Governor Dauda Lawal, to carry out the task before notifying the national leadership for permission on the local government election preparations,” he added.

Details to follow…