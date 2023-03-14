100 Wins As Arsenal Manager Is Not A Trophy – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that 100 wins as Gunners boss is not a title. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is brilliant to have 100 wins as Arsenal manager, but it is not a trophy for the club and there is still a lot to improve on.

Arteta added that he is grateful to his players for contributing immensely to the victories the club has had with him in charge.

His words, “It’s great (100 wins), we have to continue like that, I’m delighted to do that, unfortunately, it’s not a title, so there’s still a lot to improve!”

“It is incredible and that means that we have a lot of people doing the right things at the club. In the team a lot of players contributing immensely and especially the support that we have, which in my opinion, has absolutely transformed this team with that energy, so I’m really happy.”