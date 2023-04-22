14 of my supporters were killed before February election – APC Rep, Ayeni

A member of the House of Representatives, Lawrence Ayeni said 14 of his supporters were murdered days before the general election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain made the revelation on Thursday during his annual Ramadan lecture in Ilesa.

The lawmaker represents Atakumosa East/Atakumosa West/Ilesa East/Ilesa West Federal Constituency.

Sanya Ominrin of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 41,437 votes to defeat Ayeni at the February 25 National Assembly poll.

Ayeni disclosed that he lost due to threats and thuggery but called on the people to embrace peace for the progress and unity of Nigeria.

“I cannot blame my supporters for not coming out. What happened before and during the election was terrible,” NAN quoted.

“Before the election, 14 of my members were killed in Atakunmosa East. The threat was too much for them from the opposition”

On the coming inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu on May 29, Ayeni said a peaceful transition of power will guarantee stability.

He appealed to the people to shun violence before, during and after the transition and support the new APC government.