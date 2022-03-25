2023: APC Members Urge El-Rufai To Support Power Shift To Southern Kaduna

Members of the All Progressives Congress from Southern Kaduna have appealed to Governor Nasir el-Rufai to, in the spirit of equity and fair play, support the call for a shift of the governorship position to the Southern Senatorial District in 2023.

Addressing newsmen, spokesman, Joseph Bege Gaya, noted that just like Nigeria, which is politically carved into North and South based on the country’s power equation, Kaduna State too, though made up of three Senatorial Zones is politically Northern and Southern Kaduna.

He noted, “We hereby call on His Excellency, Governor Nasir El-Rufai to in the spirit of equity and fair play, support the call for our great party – the APC for power to shift to Southern Kaduna for Office of the Governor in 2023, by then the Northern Kaduna would have held power for eight solid years of two terms.”

The members of the party said taking this uncommon step will go a long way in giving a sense of inclusiveness towards addressing the power equation in the state, stressing that it would also help in bringing the whole of the Southern Kaduna fold into the APC fold, having the APC being the only opposition party that has made unprecedented entry in the region from the 2015 governorship election, since the return of democracy in 1999.

According to him, it’s worthy of note that the Southern Kaduna region parade an array of credible candidates with sound academic records, experience, proven integrity and capacity to deliver beyond expectations in any office of governance, if given the chance.

The spokesman observed that the recent local government election has proven to be a litmus test that APC has gained so much grounds that yielded votes and won, in some strongholds of the PDP, where APC has never won an election, since 1999, saying that it is a statement of fact and bears no contestation that if power shift to Southern Kaduna, the party will take over Kaduna in totality.

He said, “We believe our views are in tandem with the aspirations of our indefatigable Governor, His Excellency, Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai in the spirit of continuity and consolidation of a greater Kaduna state.”

Joseph Bege Gaya explained that they also want to associate themselves with Governor el-Rufai’s call for equity and fairness for the party to zone the Presidency to the Southern part of Nigeria in 2023, having the North held power for eight years by 2023, stressing that the party seems to have tinkered with this spirit of fairness, having zoned the National party Chairman position to the North, while the South to produce the President.

He reiterated their commitment and support to mobilize the Kaduna electorate for the APC to win and sustain itself in power in the 2023 general elections, adding that it would consolidate on the laudable legacy projects and strategic reforms Governor Nasir El-Rufai has put on ground.