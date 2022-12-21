2023: Don’t sell your destiny for bags of rice – SDP’s Adewole Adebayo charges Nigerians

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo has urged Nigerians to vote right in 2023.

He also said that Nigerians must think of their destiny and not allow money or bags of rice influence their choices during the election.

Prince Adebayo stated this on Tuesday, 20th December 2022, during a solidarity rally organized by the party’s candidate for Oyo North Senatorial District, Hon. Mulikat Adeola, in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

He said, “Look at your life and ask yourself, is this the life God created me to come and live? Is this the life my children will live? Will I serve these people and my children will come and serve them too?

“Use your vote to fix your destiny, do not look at bag of rice or N2 000, so you will use your hands to repair your destiny”.

Prince Adebayo further noted that with SDP in power, hunger, poverty, unemployment and homelessness will be a thing of the past.

He urged Nigerians to punish the politicians who have stolen money meant for the people and buried it in their houses by voting them out.