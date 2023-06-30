2023 Election: INEC set to announce fate of embattled Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed plans to update Nigerians on its final decision on the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

Infostride News recalls that the suspended REC, Yunusa-Ari caused controversy in the country when he declared Aisha Binani the winner of the Adamawa governorship rerun election in April, without the conclusion of the electoral process.

His action was immediately declared null and void by the INEC headquarters and was later arrested by the police.

The Commission subsequently concluded the election and declared the incumbent Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the authentic winner of the poll.

Speaking on Thursday, in an interview on Channels Television Politics Today programme, the INEC spokesman, Festus Okoye, said the police have concluded investigations on the matter.

When asked whether any decision had been taken, Okoye said the Commission will soon make its position known to Nigerians.

He said, “The Commission will soon take action in the case of its suspended REC in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

“When asked whether INEC has enough evidence to establish a case against Yunusa-Ari, Okoye said, “Yes.”