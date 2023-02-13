2023: Election will not hold in 240 polling units – INEC

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that no election will be held in 240 polling units across the country.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu revealed this on Monday at an ongoing meeting with leaders of the 18 political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Yakubu said no new registrants chose the polling units and that no voters indicated an interest in transferring to them during the last continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise, mainly for security reasons.

“This means that no elections will hold in these polling units,” Yakubu said.

He revealed that the polling units are located in Edo, Kwara, Rivers and Zamfara and Imo States.

According to him, Imo State has the highest share with 28 polling units.