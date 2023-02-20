2023 elections: New AIG assures Akwa Ibom, Cross River of adequate security

The newly appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 6, Jonathan Towuru has assured the people of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states of adequate security, before, during and after the general elections.

His assurance was contained in a statement signed by the Zone 6 Police Command PRO, SP Nelson Okpabi which conveyed Towuru’s formal resumption of duty at the command.

He further urged Nigerians in the two states, which make up the command, to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the area of information sharing to enable them to provide the desired citizen-led policing.

Towuru succeeded AIG Okunlola Kola Kamaldeen who retired recently.

According to the statement, the new AIG hails from Ughelli South in Delta State and was appointed into the Force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent in 1990.

An alumnus of the University of Calabar, Towuru holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

“Before being posted to the zone, the AIG held several Command and Staff appointments and attended several professional courses, international conferences and missions. He is the 31st AIG,” the statement informed.