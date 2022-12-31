2023 elections will define Nigeria’s future – Senator Nnamani

Senator representing Enugu East and former governor, Chimaroke Nnamani has urged political gladiators contesting for various public offices to refrain from mudslinging and character assassination but rather campaign on issues that would have direct bearing on the well-being of Nigerians.

Senator Nnamani said those who engage in campaign of calumny are obviously bereft of ideas.

“Anyone vying for public office must have his or her manifesto or programme of action,” he said.

He said in a goodwill message to Nigerians commemorating the new year that the electorate should be wise enough to vote for candidates with proven track record of performance and “not those who exploit our fault lines of ethnicity or religion to gain advantage”.

He urged Nigerians to vote for candidates who can be trusted, saying “we need public officers who can truly identify with the people because the outcome of 2023 polls will define the future of Nigeria.

“We should do away with mundane issues of ethnic or religious sentiments but vote for candidates based on capacity and competence to deliver”.

He craved for a free, fair and credible elections that would reflect the true wishes and aspirations of Nigerians.

Senator Nnamani also bemoaned the deteriorating security situation in parts of the country, especially in the South East region and called for collaborative efforts between the security operatives and communities to halt the menace.

He was of the view that security should not be left for the government alone and urged communities to participate in order to fish out “these criminals who live amongst the people in the communities.”

He prayed for a peaceful atmosphere that would guarantee free, fair and credible elections in 2023.