2023: Muslims must be active in election – Ekiti Council for Islamic Affairs

The Council for Islamic Affairs, Ekiti State chapter has urged Muslims to remain prayerful and abide by Allah’s injunctions in the years ahead, especially as the 2023 elections approach.

At its monthly meeting held at Awo Ekiti, Irepodun /Ifelodun Local Government Area over the weekend, the council’s president, Alhaji (Dr) Hammed Afolabi Bakare, FCA, congratulated the Muslim community in Ekiti State over the recent appointment of Alhaja (Dr) Habibat Omolara Adubiaro as the Secretary to Ekiti State Government (SSG), saying Ekiti State governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has done well by heeding the calls of Muslims as regards the political appointment even though more is still expected.

While urging Muslim parents to send their children to school to acquire western and Islamic education in a bid to gain relevance in various spheres of life in society, he charged all Muslims to ensure more active participation in politics and all Islamic activities to gain more relevance in the governance in the state.

The Immediate past president of the Council in the state, Barrister Yakubu Sanni also, at the occasion, urged Muslim clerics and leaders not to indulge in ungodly acts that could be detrimental to Islam politically, educationally and economically.

He noted that the council has a stake in advising government and making recommendations towards the good of all citizens in the state.

The Alawo of Awo Ekiti, Oba Abdulazeez Olaleye who also attended lauded the reinvigorated strides of the Council in Ekiti State stressing that it has woken the Muslim community from its slumber and motivated leaders from various sectors to project issues affecting Islam within and beyond Ekiti State.

On the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, stakeholders at the forum urged Muslims not to sit on the fence before, during and after the elections but rather contribute towards entrenching the country’s democracy and the emergence of a widely accepted presidential candidate.

A Muslim scholar and secretary, Irepodun /Ifelodun Local Government Area, Mr Junaid Yunus opined that Muslims would benefit more in politics by actively participating rather than being just observers.

He noted that Islam as a religion allows adherents to partake in politics with a view to making a positive impact on society rather than leaving it in the hands of adherents of other religions.

Also at this November meeting of the Council, the need for government to employ more Islamic and Arabic teachers in public schools was emphasized while concerned stakeholders were urged to rescue the Esure Central Mosque from collapsing.

Members of the council were also invited to the turbaning of the President of the Council, Alhaji Hammed Afolabi Bakare who would be installed as Baba Adiini of Erijiyan Ekiti Muslim Jama’ah on 10th December 2022 at Erijiyan Ekiti.

In attendance were executive members of the council, several Muslim organizations and stakeholders including Muslim women groups from various communities across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.